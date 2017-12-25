Most drones must be registered with FAA prior to first flight

Related Coverage Study finds drones more damaging than bird strikes to planes

(WTNH) — Did you find yourself receiving a drone this holiday season?

A reminder is going out to all operators that most drones can’t fly until they are registered.

If they weigh more than .55 lbs., you have to sign them up with the Federal Aviation Administration first.

Drones are more popular this year than ever before. The Consumer Technology Association says holiday shoppers spent nearly $1.6 million on them this season.

That represents a 30% increase.

You can register your drone online by clicking here.