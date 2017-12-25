National Safety Council offers tips for staying safe during the holidays

By Published:

(ABC News) — During this time of Christmas lights and chestnuts roasting, there’s no better gift than the gift of keeping your family safe from mishaps.

In light of this, the National Safety Council has a few tips to keep an accident or injury from ruining the season.

First, if you are taking a holiday road trip, make sure everyone in the car has their seat belt on. Car accidents are a leading cause of death during the holiday season, and with black ice and other hazards on the road, these dangers aren’t always easy to avoid.

As for candles and fireplaces, they keep us warm, but the holiday season is also the season for house fires.

Related Content: Slick conditions on Connecticut roads Christmas morning

Three times more fires are linked to candles during this time of the year, so don’t leave burning candles and fireplaces going while no one is home. Also, keep combustible things like trees or wrapping paper away from the flames.

Additionally, the holidays are best spent surrounded by family, not sick or in isolation. Be smart when it comes to leftovers and food-borne illnesses, and keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Finally, wash your hands frequently.

These simple steps can help you truly enjoy the holiday season!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s