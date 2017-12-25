National Safety Council offers tips for staying safe during the holidays

Related Coverage Slick conditions on Connecticut roads Christmas morning

(ABC News) — During this time of Christmas lights and chestnuts roasting, there’s no better gift than the gift of keeping your family safe from mishaps.

In light of this, the National Safety Council has a few tips to keep an accident or injury from ruining the season.

First, if you are taking a holiday road trip, make sure everyone in the car has their seat belt on. Car accidents are a leading cause of death during the holiday season, and with black ice and other hazards on the road, these dangers aren’t always easy to avoid.

As for candles and fireplaces, they keep us warm, but the holiday season is also the season for house fires.

Three times more fires are linked to candles during this time of the year, so don’t leave burning candles and fireplaces going while no one is home. Also, keep combustible things like trees or wrapping paper away from the flames.

Additionally, the holidays are best spent surrounded by family, not sick or in isolation. Be smart when it comes to leftovers and food-borne illnesses, and keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Finally, wash your hands frequently.

These simple steps can help you truly enjoy the holiday season!