New Year’s Day to bring fare increases for CT stations on New Haven Line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters who ride the New Haven Line will be paying a bit more for their transportation in 2018.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has announced a fare increase of 1% for stations on the Connecticut portion of the New Haven Line.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

CTDOT says the increase will affect ticket prices for travel between stations within Connecticut and between Connecticut and New York stations. However, the changes will not impact travel to and from stations within New York state.

Visit the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s website for more on the changes.

