PD: Woman assaults two people in Stratford; child left unharmed

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges after police say she punched another woman and stabbed a man in Stratford late Sunday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., 27-year-old Karalyn Mikucionis arrived at 485 Greenfield Avenue and assaulted a woman before stabbing a man in the chest.

Officials later arrived and placed Mikucionis under arrest.

The victims were treated at a local hospital. Police say a child was present at the time of the incident but was not harmed.

Authorities say it is not known what prompted the attack.

Mikucionis is facing charges of Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 3rd Degree, and other related charges.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.