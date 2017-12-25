Penguins spread Christmas joy in China

(WTNH) — These Christmas cuties will surely make your day!

A group of penguins are bringing happiness to the northeast city of Harbin in China.

The penguins wore red and white Santa costumes over the holiday weekend.

The penguin family waddled around greeting visitors in “Mini-Snow Town.”

It is a newly-built area of the Polar Land theme park.

