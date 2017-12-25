Police warn that thieves may be checking out your holiday boxes

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of you waking up Christmas morning are unwrapping gifts, and with all those presents comes boxes; but beware.

Authorities say thieves have been known to check out these boxes once they are in the trash to see what’s new in your living room; so it’s a good idea to break these down. That way, they won’t be sitting outside where thieves can see them.

Lieutenant James Perez from the Fairfield Police Department tells News 8 that thieves are looking for easy targets.

We have individuals we know for a fact drive around looking for opportunities and if they drive around and see that they are going to target that house. They are going to wait for you to leave and target the house.”

Those boxes will get thieves’ attention, but that’s not the only way they can figure out what you have in your house. You also need to be careful what you post on social media.

