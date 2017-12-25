Public asked to comment on Connecticut transportation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public has an opportunity to comment on a long-range transportation plan for Connecticut.

The Department of Transportation has scheduled two public information meetings at the agency’s headquarters in Newington on Jan. 16. A draft of the Connecticut Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan will be presented from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Members of the public can also schedule appointments to review the plan at DOT’s headquarters. Comments must be received by Feb. 1. They’ll be reviewed and considered by DOT as part of the process for preparing the final plan, which is scheduled to be published in the spring.

The federally mandated document outlines strategies and actions for addressing the state’s transportation issues from 2018 through 2050. It’s usually updated every three-to-five years.

