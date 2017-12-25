Santa helps bring Christmas to Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (CNN) — Even for Santa, Christmas just hasn’t been the same this year.

“The devastation in Puerto Rico was at another level,” explained Manny Rivera who dresses up as Santa Claus.

For many, the magic of Christmas has been overshadowed by the daily struggles of life after Hurricane Maria.

“A kid yesterday asked me yesterday to bring back his house the way it was before Maria,” Rivera said.

As he’s done for the past five years, this Santa gathered his elves to make sure the children of Puerto Rico knew that Santa was still watching.

“I’m going on my sleigh, my personal sleigh, and even though Maria banged it up a bit,” Rivera stated.

This year, Maria has forced some of the kids he visited last year to move in with relatives into homes powered only by generators.

Other children are in homes without water, and Santa can relate.

“I don’t have power. Still don’t have water, and still gotta to fix the roof to the house,” he said.

Maria destroyed his home too.

But when Santa visits these children, they forget, even if just for a moment, about the challenges of the last few months and the concerns for the future.

