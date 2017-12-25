Slick conditions on Connecticut roads Christmas morning

The Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab driving through the snow in Middlebury on Christmas morning (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Wet conditions made for slick travel across Connecticut Christmas morning.

It looks like Santa brought some in some snow with him this Christmas; with a winter weather advisory in effect throughout the morning. Travel could be challenging on slick roads. If you do have to get on the roads today, remember to take it slow and leave some space in-between you and the car in front of you.

Emergency operations crews pre-treated the streets, and their goal is to keep everyone safe throughout the Christmas holiday.

“We put some salt down as you can see on a lot of the streets, we pretreated as well, down to sidewalks,” said Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of Emergency Operations for the City of New Haven. “For that twelve hour period where we expect some slick conditions, we’ll have crews taking care of the streets.”

Emergency operations also brought in 11 more crews to assist with the winter weather.

