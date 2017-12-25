Soup kitchen serves up hot meals for 40th straight Christmas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Community Soup Kitchen served up meals for the 40th straight Christmas.

Executive Director David O’Sullivan says about 100 meals were served this year.

It’s less than the average of 250 meals served per day in the Greater New Haven area.

O’Sullivan says the organization will serve close to 75,000 meals in 2017, an increase from the 72,000 served in 2016.

O’Sullivan says volunteers, money, gift cards and cleaning supplies top the list of what is needed most.

“We try to encourage people to remember that people are hungry year round,” O’Sullivan said.

One of the people serving the hot meals this Christmas is Robert “Poncho” Jackson.

Jackson says he was once a guest of the soup kitchen, but is now a full time employee.

“I actually came here from a drug addiction past and was [for a] short time incarcerated. Then, I started helping people,” said Jackson. “I’ve been through it. I’m a paycheck away from being in that line every day myself. What I’ve acquired down here from strength comes through me by helping people.”

To learn more about the New Haven Community Soup Kitchen, visit the website at http://www.csknewhaven.org/ .