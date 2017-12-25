State Police release updated 2017 Holiday Statistics

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over the Christmas holiday weekend from the Friday before Christmas to the Tuesday after, the Connecticut State Police added extra patrols on state roads, responding to thousands of calls statewide.

Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads, and local roadways.

The State Police say in an effort to deter people from drinking and driving as the new year approaches, they’re planning on setting up more sobriety checkpoints.

2017 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police as of Christmas Day at 2:00 p.m.)

• Speeding- 303

• Seatbelt- 11

• Moving Violations- 686

o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

• DUI Arrests- 23

• Accidents- 329

• Accidents with Injuries- 38

• Fatal Accidents-0

2016 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police)

• Speeding- 579

• Seatbelt- 50

• Moving Violations- 1596

o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

• DUI Arrests- 47

• Accidents- 528

• Accidents with Injuries- 58

• Fatal Accidents-4

2015 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police)

• Speeding- 621

• Seatbelt- 36

• Moving Violations- 1563

o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

• DUI Arrests- 40

• Accidents- 461

• Accidents with Injuries- 56

• Fatal Accidents- 5