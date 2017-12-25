Stretch Your Dollar: Holiday Tipping

(WTNH) — Holiday tipping can be a bit of a gray area. Who to tip and who not to tip can get confusing.

People generally feel generous during the holiday season. According to a Care.com survey, 87-percent of people questioned have shown gratitude with the gift of a holiday tip.

Of those, 71-percent will tip a child care provider, like a babysitter or nanny. More than half will give a little cash to personal care providers like hairstylists, personal trainers, and manicurists. And 43-percent will tip delivery workers, like the mail carrier.

On Care.com’s list of people not to tip:

Dentists

Doctors

Veterinarians

When deciding to tip, consider the relationship you have with the service provider and how long you’ve worked with them before determining if you should tip or gift. The Emily Post Institute says to also think about your budget. No tip is worth going into debt.

If money isn’t an option, try your skills in the kitchen. Perhaps bake cookies or another treat.

If you do give a tip, or a gift, the etiquette experts say to write a short note. Not only will you be generous, but you’ll also be polite.