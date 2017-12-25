Stretch Your Dollar: Holiday Tipping

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — Holiday tipping can be a bit of a gray area. Who to tip and who not to tip can get confusing.

People generally feel generous during the holiday season. According to a Care.com survey, 87-percent of people questioned have shown gratitude with the gift of a holiday tip.

Of those, 71-percent will tip a child care provider, like a babysitter or nanny. More than half will give a little cash to personal care providers like hairstylists, personal trainers, and manicurists. And 43-percent will tip delivery workers, like the mail carrier.

On Care.com’s list of people not to tip:

  • Dentists
  • Doctors
  • Veterinarians

When deciding to tip, consider the relationship you have with the service provider and how long you’ve worked with them before determining if you should tip or gift. The Emily Post Institute says to also think about your budget. No tip is worth going into debt.

If money isn’t an option, try your skills in the kitchen. Perhaps bake cookies or another treat.

If you do give a tip, or a gift, the etiquette experts say to write a short note. Not only will you be generous, but you’ll also be polite.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s