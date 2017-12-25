Study: Sitting for too long may hurt your heart

(CNN) — You might want to be standing up while you hear about this.

A new study has found that sitting for long periods of time on a regular basis can be bad for your heart.

According to the study, the more people sit, the more likely they are to show signs of injury to their cardiac muscles.

The study was published in the journal, Circulation, and found that people who sit for 10 hours or more each day are more likely to have heart-related health issues.