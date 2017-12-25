Tips for returning holiday gifts

(WTNH) — The end of December and beginning of January is prime time for gift returns. For many of us, just the idea of standing in long customer service lines can make our heads spin. Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau has tips to make the process less stressful.

Q1: Should we feel guilty about returning a holiday gift?

Times have changed, and it is becoming more acceptable to return or exchange presents. According to a new study by the National Retail Federation, one out of three people intend on returning a gift.

Q2: Are retailers obliged to accept merchandise for returns, exchanges, store credit, or refunds?

Stores are not obliged at all to accept returns, but they do because they do not want to alienate potentially new customers and loyal existing customers. There are some restrictions for health reasons. For instance, intimate apparel would not be acceptable.

Q3: How long do we have to return unwanted gifts?

It varies, but most places of business allow you anywhere between 7 days and 45 days after Christmas.

Tips on streamlining the return process:

  • Check Returns terms and conditions
  • You will not always be eligible for a refund
  • Some items cannot be accepted for return
  • Save money for online purchases
  • Don’t open it if you don’t want it
  • Consider re-gifting

