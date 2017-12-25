What’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day 2017

(WTNH) — A majority of businesses across Connecticut are closed for Christmas, but there are some stores and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.

No mail will be delivered Monday, as post offices across the state are closed. Major couriers UPS and FedEx are also closed today.

Many gas stations are open, but some will have shortened hours today. Plan accordingly if you expect to drive long distances.

December 25th is the one day each year where almost every grocery store is closed. That includes the major chains like Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco, BJ’s, and Price Chopper.

Malls and retail stores in Connecticut are also closed today. Most will reopen on Tuesday morning. If there is a specific store you’re hoping to visit, be sure to give them a call to confirm they are open before you make the trip.

These national retailers disclosed their 2017 Christmas Day schedule earlier this year.

All of these businesses are closed today:

Apple Store

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

GameStop

Gap

Hobby Lobby

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Old Navy

Office Depot/Max

Sears

Staples

Target

Toys”R”Us

Walmart

If you’re looking to get something to eat on Christmas Day, there are some national restaurant chains that have announced they are open today:

Applebee’s – Hours vary by location

Baskin-Robbins – Closes at 5:00pm

Boston Market – Hours vary by location

Buffalo Wild Wings- Hours vary by location

Burger King

Denny’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral – Hours vary by location

IHOP

Jack in the Box – Hours vary by location

McDonald’s – Hours vary by location

Panda Express

Perkins – Hours vary by location

Pizza Hut – Hours vary by location

Ruby Tuesday – Hours vary by location

Sonic Drive-In – Hours vary by location

Starbucks Coffee – Hours vary by location

Subway – Hours vary by location

Taco Bell

Waffle House

If you’re unsure if you’re favorite local restaurant is open on Christmas, it is best to give them a call.

Christmas Day is a big day for movie theaters. Many theaters in Connecticut are open. Check the theater’s schedule to make sure they’re open today before driving over.

Liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day, but bars and taverns are open at their owner’s discretion if you’re looking to get a drink.

Banks are closed, but most banks have 24-hour automated teller machines available if you need cash.

Many pharmacies will be open today, including CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, but the hours may vary. Call ahead before making the trip.