1 dead after truck crashes into Hampton home

HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a pickup truck crashed into a home off of Hartford Turnpike in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of 465 Hartford Turnpike, also known as U.S. Route 6. A section of Route 6 near the crash site was closed before reopening just before 5 p.m.

No additional details have been released. The scene is still active. It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

