2 car crash closes New Haven road; suspect flees on foot

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are searching for a suspect that fled on foot after crashing a car into another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Boston Post Road and Marginal Drive around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, police tried to stop a vehicle which instead fled north on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and collided with another vehicle on Route 34 in New Haven.

Officers say the occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and that the evading operator fled the scene on foot. Authorities are still looking for him.

Officials have closed Ella T. Grasso Boulevard beginning at Chapel Street. It is not known when the road will reopen.