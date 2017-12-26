2 taken to hospital after Fairfield fire

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a home in Fairfield early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Fairfield’s Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a house fire at 459 Morehouse Lane, in the Southport section of town. The caller reported that everyone in the house had escaped the fire.

A total of seven people escaped the house. Fairfield firefighters said that one person had to jump from a second floor window, and sustained minor injuries from the fall. A total of two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

It is unclear what may have sparked the fire. Officials have begun their investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.