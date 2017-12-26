2 teens arrested after Hamden car theft, pursuit, crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have made two arrests in connection with a stolen car on West Helen Street Christmas Eve.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the victim called 9-1-1 after her car had been stolen. She reported to officers that she had started her car, and was allowing it to warm up in the driveway at the time it her car was taken.

A short time later, a Hamden officer spotted the car on Wintergreen Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the car, which contained three people, when they fled into New Haven.

Hamden police said that the car collided with a parked car near Austen Street. The three occupants then got out and fled on foot.

A Hamden officer was able to catch one teen, and a second teen was apprehended by a New Haven officer. Police have not found the third person.

The two teens, ages 15 and 16, reside in Hamden. They were charged with larceny, criminal trover, and interfering with a police officer. One of the two teens was also charged with engaging a police officer in pursuit.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on January 12.