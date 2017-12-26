5 arrested after striking police cruiser with stolen vehicle

Related Coverage Thieves breaking into cars along the shoreline

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are facing charges for their roles in alleged car crimes in Westport.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, officers received multiple calls regarding a group of people checking to see if car doors were unlocked.

Units responded to the area to look for the suspects. Officials say the suspects rammed one their cruisers with a vehicle, causing damage to both cars and injuring an officer inside.

Police say at least four suspects then left the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions. Officials say they were able to apprehend five suspects later that morning.

The suspects have been identified as Adam Guzman, 19, Julian Jackson, 19, Rinaldo Garcia-Giron, 18, and two juveniles, one male and one female. A number of charges have been filed, including Larceny in the 1st Degree, 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Police Officer, and other related charges.

The three adult suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2018.

Officials say the vehicle used by the suspects was found to be stolen out of Weston on Dec. 23.

The officer injured during the incident was discharged from the hospital shortly after the crash.