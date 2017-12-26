5 arrested after striking police cruiser with stolen vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Police say the suspects rammed a police cruiser before fleeing on foot. (Photo: Westport police)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are facing charges for their roles in alleged car crimes in Westport.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, officers received multiple calls regarding a group of people checking to see if car doors were unlocked.

Units responded to the area to look for the suspects. Officials say the suspects rammed one their cruisers with a vehicle, causing damage to both cars and injuring an officer inside.

Police say at least four suspects then left the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions. Officials say they were able to apprehend five suspects later that morning.

Related Content: Thieves breaking into cars along the shoreline

The suspects have been identified as Adam Guzman, 19, Julian Jackson, 19, Rinaldo Garcia-Giron, 18, and two juveniles, one male and one female. A number of charges have been filed, including Larceny in the 1st Degree, 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Police Officer, and other related charges.

12 26 17 westport stolen car 5 arrested after striking police cruiser with stolen vehicle
From left to right: Adam Guzman, Julian Jackson, and Reynaldo Garcia-Giron. (Photo: Westport police)

The three adult suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2018.

Officials say the vehicle used by the suspects was found to be stolen out of Weston on Dec. 23.

The officer injured during the incident was discharged from the hospital shortly after the crash.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s