8 Minute Meals: mini tacos in a butternut squash shell

Keith Urbowicz makes the perfect hors d'oeuvres for your New Year's Eve party: mini tacos in a butternut squash shell.

Ingredients:

1# ground chorizo

½ cup diced white onion

1 butternut squash

2 radish

Small bunch cilantro

½ cup sour cream

1 lime

1 ripe avacado

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions:

Mix sour cream, zest/juice of 1 lime, salt and pepper in small bowl

Peel the long circular stalk of butternut and slice 1/8th inch thick pieces w/ a knife or mandolin

Bring 2 inches of vegetable oil to 325° in a small sauce pan (or deep fryer)

Fry butternut rounds for 3-4 minutes until just softened and brown on edges. Lay flat on paper towel.

Sear chorizo in frying pan on medium to high heat until cooked through. Turn off heat and add chopped white onion and cilantro.

Spoon chorizo and onion mix onto butternut round.

Garnish with radish, sour cream, and avocado.