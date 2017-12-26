American Red Cross seeks blood donations

Related Coverage Red Cross calls for blood, platelets donations now through the new year

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross needs your help this holiday season.

It says blood donations are always down this time of the year because people are so busy.

A blood drive was held in North Haven on Tuesday at the Mildred A. Wakeley Community and Recreation Center.

If you are interested in helping out, there are plenty of upcoming events where you can donate.

Below are some donation opportunities in the area:

Litchfield County

Bethlehem

12/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Memorial Hall, Main Street, Route 61

Harwinton

1/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Harwinton Town Hall, 100 Bentley Drive

New Hartford

1/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South End Volunteer Fire, 20 Antolini Road, Route 219 and 202

New Milford

1/3/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Milford Community Ambulance Corp., 1 Scovill Street

Salisbury

1/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Road

1/11/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road

Terryville

12/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main Street

Thomaston

1/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 505 South Main Street

Torrington

1/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Torrington Elks, 70 Litchfield Street

1/15/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gregor Technologies-Metals USA, 529 Technology Park Drive

Washington Depot

1/12/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Depot fire House, 109 Bee Brook Road

Woodbury

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main Street

_______________

New Haven County

Ansonia

1/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ansonia Senior Center, 153 Main Street

Bethany

12/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethany Town Hall, 40 Peck Road

1/15/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laticrete International, 91 Amity Road

Branford

1/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Branford Fire Dept., 45 North Main St

1/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., ST MARY CHURCH BRANFORD, 731 Main St

Cheshire

1/2/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., CrossFit Cheshire, 360 Sandbank Road

1/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cheshire Masonic Temple Lodge, 9 Country Club Road

Derby

12/28/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

East Haven

12/29/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street

Guilford

1/3/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Guilford Community Center, 32 Church Street/Route 77

1/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 390 South Union Street

Hamden

12/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2819 Whitney Avenue

12/29/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

1/2/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., TGI Fridays Hamden, 2335 Dixwell Ave

1/5/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

1/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2630 Whitney Avenue

1/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Eli Whitney Tech High School, 100 Fairview Ave

1/12/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Madison

1/2/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Margaret’s Church Hall, 24 Academy Street

Milford

1/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Agnes, 400 Merwrin Ave

1/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 210 Church Street

New Haven

12/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., New Haven Police Deparment, 1 Union Ave

1/12/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yale School of Medicine, 367 Cedar Street

1/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard Street

North Branford

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evergreen Woods, 88 Notch Hill Rd.

Orange

1/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meeting House Lane

Oxford

1/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion, 43 Oxford Road

Seymour

1/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Great Hill Methodist Church, 225 Great Hill Road

Southbury

1/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., River Glen Healthcare Center, 162 South Britain Road

1/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southbury Dunkin Donuts, 77 Main Street North

Wallingford

1/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive

1/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gaylord Hospital/Brooker Bldg., Gaylord Farm Rd.

Waterbury

1/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waterbury Elks # 265, 283 West Main Street