Aston Martin issues two separate recalls of vehicles

(WTNH) — Aston Martin is recalling thousands of vehicles because of safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, nearly 3,500 cars are being recalled due to concerns that the vehicle could roll away if it is parked on an incline without the parking brake engaged.

Aston Martin is also recalling nearly 2,000 vehicles because of a fire risk involving the battery cables.

