EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Haven responded to an incident involving a car crashing into a home on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a car veered off the roadway and crashed into a house on Hemingway Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say there has no damage to the home.

It is not known what caused the vehicle to strike the house.

The incident remains under investigation.