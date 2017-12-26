Car crash into pole closes road in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Fire Department was called to a scene where a car crashed into a pole on Tuesday night.

Officials say a car struck a pole at 265 Hazard Avenue, causing the closure of Route 190 between North Maple Street and Elm Street.

It is not known if anyone in the vehicle sustained any injuries.

Crews did not say when they expected the route to reopen.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.