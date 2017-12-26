Connecticut DOT invites public to upcoming transportation meetings

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that they are inviting the public to weigh in on future transportation projects at two meetings in the new year.

Two public information meetings will be held in Conference Room A at DOT headquarters, located at 2800 Berlin Turnpike in Newington, on January 16th. The first session will run from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., and the second session will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The public is being asked for their input on a transportation plan for all of Connecticut.

A draft of the State’s “Long-Range Transportation Plan” will be presented twice on that day. It outlines strategies and actions for addressing the State’s transportation issues from 2018 through 2050.

You can schedule an appointment to view the plan itself. Public comments must be received by February 1st.