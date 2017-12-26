Dr. Patty Ann Tublin’s Tuesday Tips for after the holidays

(WTNH) — Despite being the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can still put a strain on your home and work life. Dr. Patty Ann Tublin answers your questions on how to handle some of those not so merry moments.

Question 1: Tom from Milford: My wife gave me the ugliest pair of shoes for Christmas. I know she spent a lot of money on them and I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I know I will never wear them. Should I tell her and risk hurting her feelings, or just forget about it and not say anything?

Answer: We have to remember that it’s the thought that counts. However, the more expensive the present is, the more you should be inclined to be honest with your partner. If the present is something small, like an inexpensive pair of socks, just let it go. But if it’s something more pricey like a jewelry item, you may want to consider confronting your partner. Make sure you let them know how much you appreciate the gift and their thoughtfulness, but be honest and practical.

Question 2: Ralph from New Haven: I work in sales and my colleague is so competitive! We work in different areas so we are not in competition with each other. But he is always asking me a million questions about my work. For example he will ask if I made my monthly quota, etc. How can I get him to stop being so intrusive?

Answer: The business world is competitive in nature. It’s best to take the high road and give the person the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps the person is genuinely curious or feels they can be helpful. If it gets out of hand, approach your colleague and tell them in a sensitive way, that their questions often make the situation more stressful. Tell them you appreciate their concern, but if you need help, you will let them know.

