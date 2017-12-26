Ex-Steelers star Harrison expected to sign with Patriots

In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Harrison's long tenure with the Steelers is over. The AFC North champions released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star James Harrison is hinting that he’s signed with the New England Patriots, although they aren’t confirming the deal.

The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo of himself Tuesday with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room on his Instagram account, joking he finally has a teammate “that’s older than me!”

The team had not announced any transactions Tuesday as of 5 p.m. ET.

Harrison visited the Patriots on Tuesday after clearing waviers and becoming a free agent following his release by Pittsburgh.

