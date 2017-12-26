Excessive playing of video games to be recognized as mental health disorder

WTNH.com staff Published:
Image: BigStock

(WTNH) — Playing video games too much and too often will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

“Gaming Disorder” will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.

Related Content: Seasonal depression makes winter more difficult in New England

Its symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another red lag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

Adding Gaming Disorder to the list means it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s