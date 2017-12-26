Expect busy Connecticut highways Tuesday

Related Coverage State Police release updated 2017 Holiday Statistics

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re heading back home after the holidays Tuesday, you won’t be alone on the roads, rails, and skies!

According to statistics released by the American Automotive Association (AAA), over 97 million people will be on the road between now and January 1st. That means nearly a third of Americans either traveled or already traveled this week.

Connecticut State Police have been upping patrols all weekend, and will continue through Tuesday night. So far, they’ve been busy.

2017 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police as of Christmas Day at 2:00 p.m.)

• Speeding- 303

• Seatbelt- 11

• Moving Violations- 686

o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

• DUI Arrests- 23

• Accidents- 329

• Accidents with Injuries- 38

• Fatal Accidents-0

Of course, the best time to travel…is early morning and late at night if you want to avoid potential traffic jams.