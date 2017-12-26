Expect busy Connecticut highways Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re heading back home after the holidays Tuesday, you won’t be alone on the roads, rails, and skies!

According to statistics released by the American Automotive Association (AAA), over 97 million people will be on the road between now and January 1st. That means nearly a third of Americans either traveled or already traveled this week.

Connecticut State Police have been upping patrols all weekend, and will continue through Tuesday night. So far, they’ve been busy.

Related Content: State Police release updated 2017 Holiday Statistics

2017 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats
(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police as of Christmas Day at 2:00 p.m.)
• Speeding- 303
• Seatbelt- 11
• Moving Violations- 686
o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)
• DUI Arrests- 23
• Accidents- 329
• Accidents with Injuries- 38
• Fatal Accidents-0

Of course, the best time to travel…is early morning and late at night if you want to avoid potential traffic jams.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s