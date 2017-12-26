Frigid temps not keeping shoppers indoors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Frigid temperatures and holiday hangovers didn’t keep people cooped up for long in downtown New Haven on Tuesday.

Shoppers were out by the dozen, on the hunt for the best deals.

Kat Haines was out and about with her best friends, shopping for themselves.

“I’m excited for the good deals to come!” Haines told News 8.

Coats, boots, winter apparel and holiday decorations were marked down by the most. Becca Silverstein said it was a good chance to see if she needed some new, warm, winter clothes.

“There are a lot of winter coats on sale and they are a great deal,” Silverstein said.

Some shoppers steered clear from the commercial chaos of malls and big box stores and instead stayed local.

“It give me more of a purpose,” Silverstein added. “I know the big shops don’t have as many sales going on right now as you can find downtown New Haven.”

Madison Zdebski said she’s taking inventory now that everyone else is checked off her holiday shopping list.

“Maybe get some new clothes to switch it up before the New Year,” Zdebski said.

Ariana Saadat was out returning gifts with her mother and taking a walk around downtown.

“I have two returns this year – they’re pretty big ones!” Saadat said.

She’s not ruling out a little shopping for herself though.

“Jeans are on pretty good sale right now,” Saadat told News 8. “Maybe some boots too!”

Some still needed to finish up gift giving for family they haven’t had a chance to exchange gifts with yet.

“I still need some little things to get my sister,” Haines continued. “She’s 16 so I hope she likes what I get her!”