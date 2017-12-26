Hamden police arrest teen on sexual assault charges involving child

Related Coverage Malloy seeks review of sex harassment policy compliance

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have arrested a teen on an arrest warrant following a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, in August, officials began investigating a complaint involving a 14-year-old who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant for the teen was approved.

Related Content: Malloy seeks review of sex harassment policy compliance

On Dec. 26, police arrested the 14-year-old who has been charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Jan. 9, 2018.