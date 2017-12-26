Hamden police arrest teen on sexual assault charges involving child

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Hamden police cruiser (WTNH)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have arrested a teen on an arrest warrant following a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, in August, officials began investigating a complaint involving a 14-year-old who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant for the teen was approved.

Related Content: Malloy seeks review of sex harassment policy compliance

On Dec. 26, police arrested the 14-year-old who has been charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Jan. 9, 2018.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s