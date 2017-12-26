Hamden police search for Christmas Eve robbery suspect

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are looking for the man who they say robbed a 63-year-old woman at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

According to police, a woman was exiting her vehicle at 1414 Whitney Avenue when a black man wearing dark clothing approached the victim and demanded her wallet.

Officials say the suspect displayed a firearm during the incident before fleeing on foot. He was last seen traveling southbound toward Mather Street.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4040.