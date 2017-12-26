Keeping warm during cold weather

(WTNH) — We would like to remind our viewers to make sure they’re ready to handle bitter temperatures this winter.

Of course, dress with warm clothing and be sure to layer-up.

Hypothermia or frostbite can set in as quickly as 30 minutes, so grab everything including a heavy jacket, a hat, gloves, and a scarf to keep exposed skin to a minimum.

Related Content: Malloy activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

“The first rule of thumb is that kids should be in one extra layer of clothing from what you are comfortable with or what you’re comfortable in as an adult,” explained Dr. James Dodington with Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Make sure babies are also bundled up as well, but if they’re wearing a bulky jacket, be sure to take it off before putting them in their car seat.

The bulkiness can compress in the event of an accident.