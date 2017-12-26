Library of Congress to stop collecting every public tweet

(WTNH) — The Library of Congress has archived every public tweet posted during Twitter’s first 12 years of existence.

However, on Tuesday, the library announced it would no longer be doing so.

The library says starting on Dec. 31, it will only collect posts on a “selective basis.”

It did not include the criteria for how it will select tweets to archive.

The library did say the shift is due, in part, to Twitter’s recent decision to double the character limit on tweets.

