Malloy activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has activated the State’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol through next Tuesday, January 2.

This is the first time so far this winter season that the protocol has been enacted.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we must all take precautions and continue to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Governor Malloy said. “If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. I also encourage local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need.”

When activated, the protocol means that staff from the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), the Department of Social Services (DSS), the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), and the Department of Housing (DOH) to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe cold weather.

A list of shelters and warming centers that are open across Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.