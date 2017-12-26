Malloy seeks review of sex harassment policy compliance

Related Coverage Report: Former aide accuses Hartford council president of harassment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling for a review of sexual harassment policies in Connecticut’s executive-branch agencies in light of the spate of complaints that have been made across the country.

The Democrat announced Tuesday that he has signed an order directing the Department of Administrative Services to determine which agencies are currently in compliance with mandated state training.

Related Content: Report: Former aide accuses Hartford council president of harassment

The department will also review whether any agencies are providing training that goes above and beyond what’s required by state law, and if other training should be improved.

The state of Connecticut instituted mandatory sexual harassment prevention training for employers in 1991. That was before most other states required such instruction. Under the law, employers with 50 or more workers must provide two hours of training.