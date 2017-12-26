Multiple lanes closed on Interstate 91 following tractor trailer crash in Meriden

(Photo: Connecticut State Police/Twitter)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 in Meriden led to a messy commute for some drivers on Tuesday night.

The crash happened by exit 19 around 7 p.m. Officials say at least three vehicles were involved in the collision.

The incident caused left lane closures on both the northbound and the southbound sides of the highway.

Police say there were minor injuries and the that tractor trailer was carrying wire.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Officials did not say when the lanes would reopen.

