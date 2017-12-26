Naugatuck Christmas crook breaks into restaurant

Related Coverage A warning to homeowners during the holidays about thieves

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — He wasn’t The Grinch, but he did try to steal some Christmas green from The Station Restaurant in Naugatuck.

Police are plastering their Facebook page with surveillance pictures of the break-in overnight at around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve. They’re also examining surveillance video that shows the crook smashing through the glass door in the front of the restaurant, then hopping a railing, grabbing cash and running back outside.

Police say the entire crime lasted about 15 seconds. He took $70, and ran back through the glass door that he shattered on his way in. Naugatuck detectives don’t know who he is, but they’re hoping the surveillance video yields some clues.

“We’re looking for anything that can provide us with descriptors,” said Naugatuck Detective Ronald Pugliese. “Clothes, body shape, build, skin color and tone. Did he come in any vehicles? Were they on foot? What direction were they going? Any of that is helpful.”

They have the surveillance video and they’ve also used still pictures from that video to post on the department’s Facebook page. The owner of the restaurant is glad Naugatuck detectives are on the case.

He realizes not much money was taken, but they can’t help but feel a little uneasy about the whole ordeal.

“Of course we feel a little violated,” said Carlos Santos, owner of The Station Restaurant.

Detective Pugliese says there have been other recent robberies and business break-ins in Naugatuck, too. Detectives will try to use the surveillance footage from the break-in at The Station Restaurant to see if they can connect this suspect to any of them. They also think the same person may be involved in other burglaries in Middlebury and Waterbury.

The detective may not know who the crook is yet, but, he did tell News 8 he has a theory about the motive.

“I think it was someone who was desperate for money,” said Detective Pugliese. “Someone who’s probably fallen victim to the opiod crisis and is looking for their next fix.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5221 or the Naugatuck PD’s Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

The restaurant is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.