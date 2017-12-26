PD: Danbury man ditches stolen vehicle, takes keys for second vehicle from child

Related Coverage Thieves breaking into cars along the shoreline

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man is facing a number of charges after police say he left a stolen vehicle and took the keys to another vehicle from a child last month.

According to police, on Nov. 2, 29-year-old Osvaldo Lopez was recklessly driving a stolen vehicle into a parking lot located at 11 Church Hill Road in Newtown. Police say Lopez then left the vehicle and took the keys to another vehicle from a 10-year-old girl.

Lopez allegedly then entered a second vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The vehicle’s owner jumped on the hood of the car and suffered injuries after falling off while the car sped away.

Related Content: Thieves breaking into cars along the shoreline

Following an investigation, officials identified Lopez as the suspect and arrested him on Dec. 21.

He is facing charges of Larceny in the 1st Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and a number of other charges.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Dec. 21.