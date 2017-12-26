Police identify officer involved in crash on I-95 in East Haven

Related Coverage Police officer involved in crash on I-95 North exit ramp in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police have identified two people, including an officer, who were involved in a crash on I-95 northbound on Friday night.

Officials say Officer Molly Perry, a three-year veteran of the force, and Anne Malone of Branford collided vehicles on the off-ramp of exit 52 around 7 p.m.

Police say Officer Perry was responding to an emergency call when the crash took place.

Related Content: Police officer involved in crash on I-95 North exit ramp in East Haven

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not yet known which vehicle caused the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.