Route 8 reopened after state police investigate life-threatening crash

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police reopen Route 8 after two were seriously injured in a crash Monday night.

According to State Police, the accident took place as three cars were traveling north on Route 8. The first vehicle swerved off of the left shoulder and hit a wire rope guardrail between the exit 42 on ramp and off ramp.

Police say the vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway facing south bound when a second vehicle hit it head-on. A third vehicle then struck the driver’s side of the second vehicle.

Upon their arrival, State Police found the driver of the first vehicle, who was identified as Carlos Velez of Bridgeport, lying face down in the middle of the road and unresponsive.Velez was transported to the hospital by a Litchfield ambulance.

The driver of the second vehicle, who was identified as Marshall Roth of Torrington, had to be extricated from his car and transported to the hospital by lifestar.

The driver of the third vehicle, Stephen Negri of Norfolk, was treated on scene by EMS personnel.

The road is now open after being closed for some time Monday night but the accident remains under investigation.