Stretch Your Dollar: Surviving holiday gift returns

(WTNH) — It’s the thought that counts.
Perhaps Aunt Susan didn’t have the right thought when she gave you that kitty cat coffee cup. Not every gift is a winner, but you shouldn’t feel bad about returning a dud; especially if you can relate to Rachel from ‘Friends’.

“Oh, I love it.”
“Really? You’re not going to return it?”
“Not this second.”

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.

Some stores are better at returns than others. Consumer Reports highlights some of the best they’ve found:

Nordstrom handles returns on a case-by-case basis. There’s no time limit, no receipt needed, and for most items, you don’t even need the original tag. JC Penney and Kohl’s also have generous return policies.

Consumer Reports says you may have a tougher time at electronics stores like Best Buy and Apple. Typically, you need proof of purchase, and you only have about a two-week window to give back an item.

No matter where your gift came from, if you want to give it back, don’t open the box. Many take a restocking fee out of the refund amount.

Keep gift receipts, and try not to remove price tags. Also, bring your identification. Some stores will scan your license to prevent fraud.

If your gift came in the mail, check to see if you can return in store, which may save you money at the post office.

