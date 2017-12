Related Coverage Man linked to art heist will remain held in weapons case

BOSTON (WTNH) — If you have information on the largest art heist in U.S. history, you’re going to want to tell police soon.

You only have until midnight on Dec. 31st to receive a $10 million reward for information that leads to officials finding the art that disappeared from a Boston museum.

The heist happened back in 1990 at the Stewart Gardner Museum.

13 works of art were taken. They were worth an estimated $500 million.