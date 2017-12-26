Tips for avoiding holiday overindulgence

A pint of beer at a bar (Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — For many, nothing goes along with the holiday spirit like spirits. However, overindulging can be a real headache.

Champagne toasts and mugs of eggnog are sure to add to the sparkle of a holiday bash. But unless you’re careful, before you know it, you’re bottle-deep in booze and a morning headache becomes an unwelcome reality.

However, simple precautions can keep you caroling when the sun comes up.

Step one is to avoid bubbles when possible. Research has shown that though we all absorb and eliminate alcohol differently, carbonated drinks like champagne will have you absorbing more alcohol at a faster rate, getting you drunker quicker.

Next, pay attention to you drink of choice. When it comes to hangovers, liquors like whiskey and bourbon can be worse than clear spirits like vodka because they have high amounts of certain substances called congeners. Too much of these can lead to harsher hangover symptoms.

Finally, even if you do break the beer-before-liquor rule, don’t underestimate the power of electrolytes and water. A bottle of Pedialyte, Gatorade or even pure water before bed may stop the morning misery before it starts, or at least cut your recovery time.

