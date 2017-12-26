Tips to prevent a chimney fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Chimney fires destroy homes every year. Not maintaining a fire place can cause a chimney fire. Dan Bortolan with The Chimney Sweep Company said chimney fires are preventable. Bortolan added, “People are using their fireplaces more often and perhaps when they haven’t used it in a long time.” Bortolan said you should get your fire place inspected and cleaned every year. “To remove the creosote that builds up inside from keeping it from catching on fire,” added Bortolan.

He said if there’s a chimney fire you will most likely hear it. Bortolan added, “It looks the same from inside the house but you may hear a roaring sound. Things might get a little out of control and there will be flames and sparks coming put of the chimney.” A warning not to fall for chimney sweep scams. Bortolan told NEWS8, “The chimney sweeps that live in Connecticut and do business here don’t call people up out of the blue looking to get the chimney cleaned and then turn around and try to sell you a boat load of stuff without permits or tax or anything.”

Make sure that the smoke has somewhere to go. Bortolan said, “It’s best just to look up the chimney and see if there is somewhere for the smoke to go rather than trying to remember which way to turn the damper.”