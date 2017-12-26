Twitter split over how to slice toast

By Published:
(Photo: Twitter/hallamnation)

(ABC) — How much thought have you given to the way you cut your toast? Not much, likely. Prepare for that to change.

A tweet by an organized student night at Sheffield Hallam University, in Sheffield, England, has social media split on how to slice toast. Turns out people have very strongly held opinions on the matter.

A spokesperson for Hallamnation told BuzzFeed that it has toast available for one of its biggest events, where it raises money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

They said: “We have buckets from Sheffield’s children’s charity and ask for a voluntary donation in return for a slice of toast.

“The night is popular with students and has run for over four years in Sheffield.”

The British, of course, have a more passionate relationship with toast than many other nations, but people from all over the world are weighing in on the matter.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s