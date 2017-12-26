Twitter split over how to slice toast

(ABC) — How much thought have you given to the way you cut your toast? Not much, likely. Prepare for that to change.

A tweet by an organized student night at Sheffield Hallam University, in Sheffield, England, has social media split on how to slice toast. Turns out people have very strongly held opinions on the matter.

A spokesperson for Hallamnation told BuzzFeed that it has toast available for one of its biggest events, where it raises money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — 🎅🏼hallamnation 🎅🏼 (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

They said: “We have buckets from Sheffield’s children’s charity and ask for a voluntary donation in return for a slice of toast.

“The night is popular with students and has run for over four years in Sheffield.”

The British, of course, have a more passionate relationship with toast than many other nations, but people from all over the world are weighing in on the matter.

If you cut your toast like number 3 then i think there is something actually wrong with you. https://t.co/biTtbOGDB8 — Matt White (@mattyfwhite) December 13, 2017

Who the hell slices their toast like number 3? I demand answers https://t.co/ygQDm6jzkN — Ashleigh Rose 🌙 (@__velouria) December 13, 2017

How is 3 even an option. Absurd. 1 all the way. https://t.co/DCKhFls6KS — Kat. (@Katbabes_) December 12, 2017

if u cut it like the 3rd one you’re a crackhead https://t.co/cMYCa85YnL — naomi ✰ (@yvesnaomi) December 12, 2017

2 gives me anxiety ’cause then you’ll be eating the top and bottom at the same time 😷😷 https://t.co/qdaZW8IhXQ — Lilly Kennedy 💞 (@_Zimkhitha) December 12, 2017