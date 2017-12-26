Viral Video: Mom stunned by daughter’s Christmas homecoming

By Published:
(Image: Twitter/chey$)

(WTNH) — An emotional military homecoming has become the latest internet viral sensation.

A California mom was presented with a wrapped full-length mirror as a Christmas present. As she began unwrapping the gift, her daughter, a U.S. Navy sailor, was standing behind her in the reflection to create an unforgettable moment for mom during the holidays.

She wrote on Twitter, “Surprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present.”

The video has been viewed more than eight million times, and liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times since Sunday night. In addition, the video received thousands of supportive comments such as crying and heart emojis, along with notes of thanks for her military service.

“What a great way to surprise Mom! Such a great job by this awesome family! Brought a tear to my eye!”, wrote one viewer.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s