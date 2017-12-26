Viral Video: Mom stunned by daughter’s Christmas homecoming

(WTNH) — An emotional military homecoming has become the latest internet viral sensation.

A California mom was presented with a wrapped full-length mirror as a Christmas present. As she began unwrapping the gift, her daughter, a U.S. Navy sailor, was standing behind her in the reflection to create an unforgettable moment for mom during the holidays.

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

She wrote on Twitter, “Surprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present.”

The video has been viewed more than eight million times, and liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times since Sunday night. In addition, the video received thousands of supportive comments such as crying and heart emojis, along with notes of thanks for her military service.

“What a great way to surprise Mom! Such a great job by this awesome family! Brought a tear to my eye!”, wrote one viewer.