West Haven plans to close streets for potential mall construction

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In West Haven, the city plans to close off some streets for the construction of a new upscale outlet mall.

The eventual closures would impact Water Street and three, one block stretches of cross streets up to First Avenue.

The city wants it done because of vandalism and illegal dumping on vacant properties.

The Haven Mall project still needs final planning approvals. However, the Board of Police Commissioners already voted to approve the closures back in mid-December.

