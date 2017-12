WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor first responders are on the scene of a fire at a home on Mayflower Road early Tuesday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters and police were dispatched to a home at 60 Mayflower Road on reports of a house fire. It is unclear if anyone was in the home at the time, or what may have sparked the fire.

The scene is still active. No further details have been released.

News 8 will post additional information to this story as soon as new details become available.